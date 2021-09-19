Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.62 ($3.08).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

