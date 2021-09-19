Intuitive Surgical Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 5th (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $1,037.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $1,087.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,014.75 and a 200-day moving average of $888.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $952.28.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

