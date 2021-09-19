Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 195.30 ($2.55). Approximately 1,448,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 240,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In related news, insider Tom Quigley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

About Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

