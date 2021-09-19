Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.96. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,987. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.