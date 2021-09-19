Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.83. 60,912,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

