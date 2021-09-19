Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

