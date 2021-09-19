Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $41.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

