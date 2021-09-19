Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

