IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.19% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 315,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $33.04 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

