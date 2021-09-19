IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $256.33 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.