iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,962.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,163 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

