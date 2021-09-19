iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 754,046 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.