iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

BATS:IDV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

