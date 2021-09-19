iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.73. 4,722,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day moving average is $424.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

