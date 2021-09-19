iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

