Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $401,730.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00129590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046215 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

