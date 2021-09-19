ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

