Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 444.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of JACK opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

