Jeffrey Dossett Sells 722 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PI stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.