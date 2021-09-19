JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.