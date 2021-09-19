Jill Woodworth Sells 50,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

