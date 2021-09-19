JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,663,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,320. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $14,290,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

