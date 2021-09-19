John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.90

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.90 and last traded at $152.75, with a volume of 572496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $743,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

