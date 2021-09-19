Joseph Scalzo Sells 13,743 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.