JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 109.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,999,000 after buying an additional 4,151,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 231,110 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,373,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 129,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

