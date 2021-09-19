JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $111.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $128.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Chevron stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

