JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

