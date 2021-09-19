JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $13.39 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

