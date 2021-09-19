Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

