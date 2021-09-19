JustInvest LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,838.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,577.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

