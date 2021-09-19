JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

