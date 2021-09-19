JustInvest LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

