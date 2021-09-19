JustInvest LLC Has $960,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $162.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

