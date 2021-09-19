Kalmar Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $115,343.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00173344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.83 or 0.07123111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.12 or 1.00314541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00847997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,004,318 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

