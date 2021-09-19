Kaman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.31 on Friday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

