Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $$9.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.