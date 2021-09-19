KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.77. KE shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 180,625 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in KE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KE by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $623,140,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.