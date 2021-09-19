Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 882,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

