Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

