Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $30,270,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

