Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

