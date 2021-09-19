Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.
About Klabin
