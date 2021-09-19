Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

