Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.0 days.

OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOJAF. DNB Markets downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Danske downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

