Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 651,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $497,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
