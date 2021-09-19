Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 651,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $497,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

