Kusama (KSM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $144.83 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $144.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $400.85 or 0.00849510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00120583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175678 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.31 or 0.06981454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.92 or 0.99969036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.