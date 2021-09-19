L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,825,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

