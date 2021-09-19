LATOKEN 1-Day Volume Tops $14,670.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $44.82 million and approximately $14,670.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00129178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049313 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.