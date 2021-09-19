Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.81. Learning Tree International shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

