Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

