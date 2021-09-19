Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

LGND opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.